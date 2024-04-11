Kolyachonok scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kolyachonok was called up from AHL Tucson on Wednesday to replace Maksymilian Szuber on the active roster. It was a much better second game of the season for Kolyachonok, would sustained a lower-body injury in his only other contest this season back in November. The 22-year-old has two points, two shots on net, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating over two NHL outings. The Coyotes have no extra healthy defensemen on the roster, so as long as Kolyachonok remains in the NHL, he's likely to hold down a third-pairing spot.