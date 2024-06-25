Kolyachonok signed a two-year contract with Utah on Tuesday.

Kolyachonok earned one goal, three assists, five shots on net, six blocked shots and four hits in five NHL outings this past season. He also collected eight goals and 11 points in 36 regular-season contests for AHL Tucson during the 2023-24 campaign. He will compete for a depth spot on the Utah blue line during training camp in the fall.