Kolyachonok has gone 13 games without a point since scoring his first NHL goal.

Kolyachonok's been limited to a third-pairing role, so it's not surprising to see him struggle to get on the scoresheet. The 20-year-old defenseman has three points, 38 hits, 35 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 31 contests in his rookie season.