Kolyachonok scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Kolyachonok made things interesting at 18:07 of the third period, cutting the Coyotes' deficit to two goals, but they didn't get closer. The 20-year-old defenseman had been held off the scoresheet in his last 10 outings. Kolyachonok is up to three points, 12 shots on net, 24 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in a third-pairing role through 18 outings.