Kolyachonok (upper body) is slated to play in Sunday's preseason match against Anaheim, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Kolyachonok split the 2021-22 season between the NHL and AHL. He had one goal, two assists, 36 blocks and 39 hits in 32 appearances for the Coyotes. The 21-year-old blueliner sat out the final three matches of last season due to an upper-body injury.
