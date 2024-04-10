Kolyachonok was recalled from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Kolyachonok played in one NHL game this season, but got hurt in that contest and went on to miss two months before he was sent down to Tucson. He has 11 points in 35 contests with the AHL affiliate this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Sent down•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Summoned by Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Sent back down•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Recalled from AHL•