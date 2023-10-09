Kolyachonok was dropped to AHL Tucson on Monday.
Kolyachonok was promoted Sunday and promptly sent back down in what appears to have been a paper move. The 22-year-old blueliner has dressed in 34 games with the Coyotes over the last two years but has been held to three points.
