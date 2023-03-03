Kolyachonok was sent down and then recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday.
It was a paper move, enabling Kolyachonok to play in the AHL playoffs once the NHL season is completed in April. He played his first NHL game of the season Wednesday, seeing 11:18 of action in a 4-2 loss to Dallas. Kolyachonok had two goals and 14 points in 54 AHL games before his recall.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Summoned by Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Ready for preseason action•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Could be done for the year•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Not adding much offense•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Pots first career goal•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Sends helpers in loss•