Kolyachonok was sent down and then recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday.

It was a paper move, enabling Kolyachonok to play in the AHL playoffs once the NHL season is completed in April. He played his first NHL game of the season Wednesday, seeing 11:18 of action in a 4-2 loss to Dallas. Kolyachonok had two goals and 14 points in 54 AHL games before his recall.