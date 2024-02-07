Kolyachonok (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Kolyachonok was brought up in November when Arizona's blue line was depleted by injuries, but he also ended up on the shelf. With the team now healthier, Kolyachonok will try to get himself back on track in the AHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Summoned by Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Sent back down•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Recalled from AHL•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Returns to AHL•