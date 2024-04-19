Kolyachonok was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.
Kolyachonok was excellent in limited action with the Coyotes this season, picking up a goal and three helpers while posting a plus-5 rating through five appearances. He'll likely feature on the top pairing for Tucson during the team's playoff run.
More News
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Puts up assist•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Generates assist•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Earns two points after recall•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Rises to NHL•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Sent down•
-
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Deemed week-to-week•