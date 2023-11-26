Kolyachonok sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Kolyachonok took a heavy hit from Jonathan Marchessault in the second period. The injury makes Kolyachonok the fourth Coyotes blueliner to be out of action, joining Travis Dermott (upper body), Matt Dumba (lower body) and Juuso Valimaki (mouth). If none of those defensemen are healthy for Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, the Coyotes may need to make another recall from AHL Tucson.