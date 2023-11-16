Kolyachonok was recalled from AHL Tucson on Thursday.

The 22-year-old blueliner played 32 games for the Coyotes two seasons ago, scoring once and adding a pair of assists. He managed to see action in only two games last season with the big club, playing 71 games with Tucson where he scored three times while adding 18 helpers. Kolyachonok had two goals and an assist in 11 AHL games before his recall. He will likely be the extra defenseman Thursday as Juuso Valimaki is out for a while after taking a puck to his face Tuesday versus Dallas.