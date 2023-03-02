Kolyachonok was promoted by Arizona on Wednesday.
Kolyachonok has two goals, 14 points and 52 PIM in 54 AHL contests with Tucson this season. He recorded a goal and three points in 32 contests while averaging 15:51 of ice time with Arizona in 2021-22. Kolyachonok might make his 2022-23 NHL season debut Wednesday versus Dallas.
