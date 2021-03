Per Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan, Provolnev has agreed to terms on a contract with the Coyotes.

Provolnev's deal is believed to be a one-year, entry-level contract that will begin with the 2021-22 campaign. The 25-year-old blueliner tallied 10 goals and 20 points in 48 games with the Severstal Cherepovets of the KHL this season.