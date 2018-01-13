Rinaldo has served his six-game suspension and is eligible to return Saturday against the Sharks.

The 27-year-old's pivot's impending return will bolster the Coyotes' bottom-six forward group, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups. Rinaldo's only notched two goals and three points in 31 games this campaign, so he isn't a viable option in all but the deepest of season-long fantasy formats.