Rinaldo has fully served his five-game suspension, and can return to the action Tuesday against Dallas.

The suspension has been hanging over Rinaldo's head for over a year, and it's almost remarkable Rinaldo is eligible to return to the NHL -- at one point in the 2015-16, he was suspended in both the NHL and the AHL. It's unknown where Rinaldo will fit in with Arizona, but a bottom-six role is the most likely for the 27-year-old.