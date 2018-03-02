Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Hampered by injury
Rinaldo is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body ailment, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear if Rinaldo picked up this injury at practice Friday or if it was the reason he was held out of the lineup against the Wild on Thursday. Either way, the Ontario native's status versus Ottawa on Saturday is in doubt. If he can't give it a go, Josh Archibald should continue to get a look on the Yotes' fourth line.
More News
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Eligible to return•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Handed six-game suspension•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Phone interview ahead Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Offered in-person hearing•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Likely facing lengthy suspension•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Healthy for Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...