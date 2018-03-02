Rinaldo is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body ailment, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

It's unclear if Rinaldo picked up this injury at practice Friday or if it was the reason he was held out of the lineup against the Wild on Thursday. Either way, the Ontario native's status versus Ottawa on Saturday is in doubt. If he can't give it a go, Josh Archibald should continue to get a look on the Yotes' fourth line.