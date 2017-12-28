Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Handed six-game suspension
Rinaldo was suspended for six games for unexpectedly punching Colorado's Samuel Girard.
This ruling comes following a phone hearing Wednesday, and he will be eligible to return Jan. 13 against the Sharks. With Brad Richardson (upper body) also out Wednesday, the Coyotes called up Lawson Crouse to slot into the the lineup.
