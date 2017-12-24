Rinaldo was assessed a match penalty for punching Samuel Girard in Saturday's game against the Avalanche, and he'll be suspended indefinitely, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

In an egregious chain of events, Rinaldo flattened Nathan MacKinnon before punching a defenseless Girard. Per league rules, Rinaldo will be suspended until his hearing, and he's expected to face a long suspension since he's a repeat offender, as he even was once simultaneously suspended from both the NHL and the AHL.