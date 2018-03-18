Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Looks ready to play
Rinaldo (upper body) is not listed among the scratches on the NHL.com roster report for Saturday's home game against the Wild.
As expected, the bottom-six center will hit game ice against a Minnesota club with pretty good odds of pinning down a playoff spot. Rinaldo is a gritty player, as evidenced by his 159 hits through 44 games, but he's yet to exceed nine points in a single campaign between the Flyers, Bruins and Coyotes. As a result, he's probably left alone in just about any fantasy setting.
