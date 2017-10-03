Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Must serve suspension
Rinaldo was handed a five-game suspension by the NHL in March of 2016 that he has yet to serve, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rinaldo has earned a spot on the Yotes' 23-man roster, but will first have to serve out his ban for illegal checks to the head. Hopefully a year wiser, the center will be able to put these incidents behind him and clean up his game moving forward.
