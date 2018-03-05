Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Not playing against Oilers
Rinaldo (upper body) is out for Monday's game against the Oilers.
Rinaldo didn't even make the trip to Edmonton, which calls into question whether or not he will play Wednesday or Saturday as both of those games are on the road as well. He could always join the Coyotes on their road swing, but even if he does the fantasy impact will be minimal for the 28-year-old mostly known for picking up penalty minutes.
