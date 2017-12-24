Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Offered in-person hearing
Rinaldo was given the option of an in-person hearing for delivering a sucker punch on Samuel Girard in Saturday's game against the Avalanche.
Even in a tough sport like hockey, there's simply no tolerating Rinaldo's actions against the unsuspecting defenseman. A lengthy suspension is expected for the Coyotes forward, which would be supplemental to his 15 PIM -- including a match penalty -- accrued against the Avalanche. According to this latest report, a time and date for the hearing are pending.
More News
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Likely facing lengthy suspension•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Healthy for Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Unavailable versus Penguins•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Under the weather, out Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Point drought reaches eight games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...