Rinaldo was given the option of an in-person hearing for delivering a sucker punch on Samuel Girard in Saturday's game against the Avalanche.

Even in a tough sport like hockey, there's simply no tolerating Rinaldo's actions against the unsuspecting defenseman. A lengthy suspension is expected for the Coyotes forward, which would be supplemental to his 15 PIM -- including a match penalty -- accrued against the Avalanche. According to this latest report, a time and date for the hearing are pending.