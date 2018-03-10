Rinaldo (upper body) remains day-to-day for the Coyotes, slating him to miss Saturday's contest against the Avalanche, the Arizona Republic reports.

Rinaldo continues to nurse an upper-body injury, missing his fifth straight contest Saturday because of it. Considering he owns just six points this season, his status shouldn't be of much concern in most fantasy circles. However, the 27-year-old will next take aim at returning Sunday when the team returns home to host the Canucks.