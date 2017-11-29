Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Point drought reaches eight games
Rinaldo failed to record a point for the eighth consecutive game during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.
With just two goals through 22 games for the campaign, Rinaldo's fantasy value remains tied to formats heavily weighing PIM and hits. He's collected 15 and 74, respectively, but there are still likely better options to consider most settings considering his complete lack of offensive upside.
