Rinaldo finished the 2017-18 season having totaled just five goals and seven points in 53 games.

Rinaldo has never exceeded nine points in a single campaign, so he isn't a viable option in the vast majority of season-long fantasy leagues. He did, however, rack up 188 hits in 2017-18, but that was only good for 24th best in the NHL, so he doesn't even have much value in leagues that reward the physical side of the game.

