Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Posts lackluster offensive numbers
Rinaldo finished the 2017-18 season having totaled just five goals and seven points in 53 games.
Rinaldo has never exceeded nine points in a single campaign, so he isn't a viable option in the vast majority of season-long fantasy leagues. He did, however, rack up 188 hits in 2017-18, but that was only good for 24th best in the NHL, so he doesn't even have much value in leagues that reward the physical side of the game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...