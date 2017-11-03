Rinaldo scored a goal and logged 10:49 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

This was the first point of the season for the rambunctious winger. Rinaldo didn't play a single NHL game last season, and he's suited up for just nine outings this year. With an average of just 10:47 of ice time per game and a poor offensive track record, Rinaldo offers very little fantasy upside, and he probably won't contribute much outside of the PIM and hit columns.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories