Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Probable, officially game-time decision
Rinaldo (upper body) will likely play in Saturday's game against the Wild, but he officially remains a game-time decision, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Considering Rinaldo's fantasy value ties mainly to hits (159), he doesn't warrant ownership in the vast majority of season-long leagues. The 27-year-old winger appears set to return Saturday, however, so those interested should check back closer to the game for news on his status.
