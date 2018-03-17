Rinaldo (upper body) will likely play in Saturday's game against the Wild, but he officially remains a game-time decision, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Considering Rinaldo's fantasy value ties mainly to hits (159), he doesn't warrant ownership in the vast majority of season-long leagues. The 27-year-old winger appears set to return Saturday, however, so those interested should check back closer to the game for news on his status.