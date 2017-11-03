Rinaldo scored a goal and logged 10:49 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

This was the first point of the season for the rambunctious winger. Rinaldo didn't play a single NHL game last season, and he's suited up for just nine outings this year. With an average of just 10:47 of ice time per game and a poor offensive track record, Rinaldo offers very little fantasy upside, and he probably won't contribute much outside of the PIM and hit columns.