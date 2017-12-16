Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Status coming down to warmups
Rinaldo (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Penguins.
The flu bug paid a visit and caused Rinaldo to miss Thursday's game against the Lightning, prompting the Coyotes to summon Nick Merkley from AHL Tuscon as an insurance option. Either way, fantasy owners won't be sweating out Rinaldo's status as he has just three points in 28 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Under the weather, out Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Point drought reaches eight games•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Pots goal in loss to Buffalo•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Eligible to return•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Must serve suspension•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Cleared for training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...