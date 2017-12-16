Rinaldo (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Penguins.

The flu bug paid a visit and caused Rinaldo to miss Thursday's game against the Lightning, prompting the Coyotes to summon Nick Merkley from AHL Tuscon as an insurance option. Either way, fantasy owners won't be sweating out Rinaldo's status as he has just three points in 28 games this season.