Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Unavailable again Thursday
Rinaldo (upper body) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Predators, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
While Rinaldo will not play Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet did suggest that he's getting close. Even when he does retake the ice for the Coyotes' the 27-year-old winger does most of his damage in a physical sense. Rinaldo owns just six points (four goals, two assists) through 44 games, but he's also racked up 159 hits during that span. That doesn't translate to most fantasy leagues, but those tally hits should monitor his status for the coming games.
