Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Unavailable versus Penguins
Rinaldo (illness) is not slated to be in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Pittsburgh.
Rinaldo -- who was absent from Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay -- will miss his second game due to illness. The winger has notched a paltry three points in 28 outings, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to be an offensive powerhouse once given the all-clear. The next chance for the 27-year-old to return to the lineup will be Tuesday against Florida.
