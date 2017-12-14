Rinaldo won't play Thursday night against the Lightning due to an illness, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

This news won't shake up your fantasy league, as Rinaldo only has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) through 303 career contests. However, it's likely to open the door for Nick Cousins after the former Flyer sat in the press box for five straight contests.

