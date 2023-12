Sanford logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Sanford has two helpers over five appearances this season. This was his fourth straight game in the lineup, and with news of Travis Boyd (pectoral) being out for the year and Barrett Hayton (hand) unlikely to return before February, Sanford could stick around the NHL a bit longer. The veteran winger is unlikely to see more than bottom-six usage, so he won't be a fantasy option for most managers.