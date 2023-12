Sanford was called up from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Sanford has played in just one game for the Coyotes this season in which he recorded one assist, one hit and two PIM in 7:24 of ice time versus the Kings on Oct. 27. The 2013 second-round pick hasn't exactly been producing in the minors, notching a meager four points in 16 games for the Roadrunners.