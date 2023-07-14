Sanford signed a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Friday.

Sanford spent last season with Nashville where he potted two goals and an assist in 16 games. Sanford also played in the AHL for the first time in four years, tallying 12 times with 16 helpers in 45 games with Milwaukee. This will be Sanford's fifth NHL team in the last three years as he has seen action with St. Louis, Ottawa, Winnipeg and the aforementioned Predators since the start of the 2020-21 season. Sanford will earn $800,000 at the NHL level, $150,000 in the minors and is guaranteed $200,000 during the 2023-24 season.