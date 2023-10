Sanford logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Sanford saw just 7:24 of ice time while filling in for Lawson Crouse (illness) in this game. This was Sanford's first game of the season, but he's unlikely to see much playing time when the Coyotes are at full health. The 28-year-old winger has shuffled to and from AHL Tucson frequently when the Coyotes have a game-time decision.