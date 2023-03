Kassian scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Kassian ended a 37-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 32-year-old needed to show something on offense -- the Coyotes acquired Brett Ritchie from the Flames at the trade deadline, which could lead to Kassian slipping back into a healthy-scratch role. The veteran winger has two goals, 22 shots on net, 36 PIM, 31 hits and a minus-15 rating through 44 appearances, exclusively playing on the fourth line.