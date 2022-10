Kassian scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kassian got his first point as a Coyote with a wraparound goal in the first period. The 31-year-old winger has added 10 hits, five shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating. He's a prototypical fourth-liner, so Kassian shouldn't be expected to put up much offense on a team likely to struggle to fill the net.