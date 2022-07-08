The Oilers traded Kassian, the 29th overall selection in this year's Entry Draft and future second (2025) and third round (2024) picks to the Coyotes on Thursday in exchange for the 32nd overall pick in this year's Entry Draft, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Oilers paid a hefty price in order to dump Kassian and his $3.2 million cap hit each of the next two seasons on the asset-collecting Coyotes. Kassian spent some time playing in Edmonton's top-six a year ago, but he's always been best suited for a depth role. He managed just six goals and 19 points in 58 games for the Oilers last season and it's difficult to believe those numbers will improve on an Arizona squad with considerably less overall talent. Kassian will be 32 years of age next January and can be ignored in all fantasy leagues this coming fall.