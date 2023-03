Kassian's point drought reached 37 games in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

In that span, Kassian has missed 19 games to injuries and scratches. He's picked up 27 PIM, 21 hits, 16 shots on goal and a minus-11 rating over those scoreless appearances. The 32-year-old winger remains stuck on one goal and no assists through 43 outings overall. His playing time should solidify a bit down the stretch, but he's highly unlikely to make an impact in fantasy.