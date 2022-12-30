Kassian has not recorded a point since returning from a lower-body injury Nov. 23.

The physical winger has 11 hits and 21 PIM in 10 contests in that span, but he's also been scratched seven times in that span. Kassian simply isn't an effective depth scorer for the Coyotes, though he should have a fairly clear path to playing time while Matias Maccelli (lower body) is out. Kassian is stuck on one goal while adding 24 hits, 34 PIM, 10 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating through 18 outings this season.