Kassian hasn't registered a point in his last 27 games.

He's been scratched on occasion, but he played in 14 of the Coyotes' 15 games in January. Kassian mustered just seven shots on goal, four hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while average 8:35 of ice time this month -- he's usually good for physical play if nothing else. Liam O'Brien (hand) could return in mid-February, and if the Coyotes are mostly healthy at that point, Kassian could become a regular healthy scratch.