Kassian (upper body) will remain out of action versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Kassian has tallied a paltry two points in 51 games this season while averaging 9:09 of ice time. As such, the 32-year-old veteran's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. Milos Kelemen is poised to step into a fourth-line role with Kassian unavailable.