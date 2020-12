McIntyre will attend the Coyotes' training camp on a professional tryout offer, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

McIntyre spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Utica, compiling an 11-10-3 record while posting a 3.16 GAA and .894 save percentage in 24 appearances. If he ends up getting a contract offer from the Coyotes, it will almost certainly be a two-way deal.