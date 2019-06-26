Lazar wasn't issued a qualifying offer from the Flames, making him a free agent July 1.

Lazar played just one game with the big club last season, so his failure to receive an offer sheet shouldn't come as a surprise. Before this season, however, the 24-year-old racked up 51 points in 245 games split between the Flames and Ottawa. He is still in contact with Flames representatives about a long-term deal, so his days in Calgary aren't quite over yet.