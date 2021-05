Weise inked a one-year contract with Swedish club IK Oskarshamn on Monday, per agent Nick Riopel.

Weise didn't play anywhere during the 2020-21 season but will be headed to Europe for the first time in his professional career. At this point, Weise is likely done playing in the NHL, which would see him eventually retire having appeared in 513 games in which he tallied 55 goals and 70 assists.