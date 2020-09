The Canadiens aren't going to re-sign Weise, which means he'll hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent Oct. 9, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Weise only appeared in 23 games with the Canadiens in 2019-20, picking up five points over that span. He's already expressed that he wants to play in the NHL in 2020-21, but he may have to settle for a two-way deal in order to do so.