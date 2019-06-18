Damien Riat: Will attend training camp
Riat is expected to attend both the Capitals' rookie development camp and the main training camp this offseason, Swiss Hockey News reports.
Riat has been plying his trade in the Swiss league since being selected 117th overall by the Capitals in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The speedy winger notched 11 goals and 25 points in 48 games with Biel HC in the 2018-19 season, but will likely need some seasoning with AHL Hershey to acclimate to the North American game.
