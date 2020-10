The Coyotes didn't extend Birks a qualifying offer, so he's scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agency Friday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

The 25-year-old was part of a package deal that arrived to Arizona in the Phil Kessel trade, and had one goal and 13 assists in 65 games with ECHL Wheeling last season. He'll likely sign elsewhere in either the minor leagues or Europe for his next team for the 2020-21 season.